Happy ending to bear's saga delayed as war blocks her SA rescuer
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Masha the Bear was just three months old when she was removed from her mother’s care and imprisoned in a cage at the back of a van in Ukraine.
From an early age she had been abused and forced to learn circus tricks. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.