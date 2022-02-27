Waiting on the whim of a psychotic warmonger

After Russia's unprovoked invasion of a neighbouring country, analysts are asking: how far will Vladimir Putin go?

It’s our greatest nightmare, the psychotic warmonger with an itchy finger on the world’s destruct button. Adolf Hitler — but with nukes.



Usually it’s the stuff of lurid spy novels, but this week’s actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin have prompted several Kremlin analysts to pose this as a serious question: just how far will the Russian strongman go before anyone can stop him? ..