Incidentally...

A kerfuffle over ruffled feathers

If SA had to appoint a secretary-general of feather-ruffling, or a feather-ruffler-in-chief, Helen Zille would be a leading candidate, writes Sue de Groot

Journalists are fond of the phrase “ruffles feathers” when reporting on people who cause trouble. Here are three headlines from articles published in the past 10 months:..