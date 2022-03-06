The wretched of the earth and the filthy rich

They make SA's state capture exponents look like rank amateurs — Russia's oligarchs, and Vladimir Putin himself, have amassed eye-watering wealth that is in the crosshairs of the West's sanctions. But will the measures have much effect?

It seemed impossible to imagine just over 10 days ago, but the horror inflicted on Ukraine has plunged the country into a biblical Armageddon with an end too frightening to imagine. If indeed there ever is an end to the suffering of the wretched of the earth when titans unleash their wrath...