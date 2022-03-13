‘I don't think we'll survive. SA is our home,’ say truck drivers
It's a long, hard and dangerous job. As the South African government moves to clamp down on foreign workers, truck drivers from neighbouring countries wonder how they will put food on the table
13 March 2022 - 00:32
Mozambican Ezekiel Mamba has been driving long-distance trucks in SA for 15 years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.