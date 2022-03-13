IN PICS | Let there be an abundance of rain
13 March 2022 - 00:00
The diversity of Valerie Desmore’s paintings, unflinching in their portrayal of bodies and relationships, came to the attention of Johannesburg curator Nontobeko Ntombela years ago when she was doing research on acclaimed artist Gladys Mgudlandlu. Now both their works are among 120 in an exhibition of black South African women artists at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.