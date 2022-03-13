When the air force bombed central Joburg and the streets ran with blood
One hundred years ago this week, SA was shaken to its core as workers fighting to maintain white privilege fought pitched battles with the government, writes Nick Dall
13 March 2022 - 00:00
A hundred years ago, at an immense public meeting on Rissik Street in central Johannesburg, a general strike of white workers from all industries was called. By this point about 22,000 white miners had been on strike for about a month...
