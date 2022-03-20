IN PICS | A fistful of hope: Two havens where the fists fly but the goal is pure

Sisonke Boxing Club and Depot Boxing Club are both intent on winning the battle for the kids of Imizamo Yethu

Despite intimidation from gangs and rising violence in Imizamo Yethu, the informal settlement in Hout Bay, Cape Town, there are two havens where the fists fly but the goal is pure: to get kids off the streets and give them hope for the future...