Incidentally...
Is progress making us practically useless?
20 March 2022 - 00:00
When you look at all the extraordinary things humans have done, it’s not just strange but utterly bewildering that: (a) no-one has designed an app that enables us all to get along together; and (b) how helpless most of us become when technology breaks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.