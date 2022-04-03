Incidentally...
Of cons, confidence and con men
Never has a single word had so many conflicting meanings
03 April 2022 - 00:00
There has been some confusion about the non-consummation of the recent motions of no confidence brought against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet. Reliable reports confirm that constrictions placed on timing caused the conking-out of part of this conflict...
