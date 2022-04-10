Bench mark: US Supreme Court gets first black female judge
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the US senate on Thursday as the first black woman to serve on that country's supreme court in a milestone for the US and a victory for US president Joe Biden, who made good on a campaign promise to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds...
