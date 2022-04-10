Obituary
Gladys Thomas: Widely acclaimed protest poet
'I always imagined poetry should be about beauty and pleasant things,' she once said. Her own poetry highlighted the injustices she saw in the world around her
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Gladys Thomas, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 87, was one of the first black South African women poets to be published and the country's most widely acclaimed protest poet...
