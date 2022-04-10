What about the devil on our doorstep? The bloody conflict raging in Moz

The SA government not only ignores Mozambique's bloody insurgency, it doesn't move against its own citizens financing terrorism in neighbouring countries

The dhows and motorised fishing boats slipped ashore under cover of darkness. Witnesses later described seeing at least 20 insurgents on Matemo Island, a 24km² outcrop of palm groves and white sand beaches about 90km north of Pemba in Mozambique. ..