Incidentally...

A pinko that even Texans can love

Like two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl, Pink Floyd and a fellow flamingo are roaming the swamps of the Lone Star state

Humans are strange creatures. We profess horror at acts of criminality, believe fervently in the punishment of offenders and for the most part cleave to the letter of the law, but nothing thrills us more than a prison-escape story. ..