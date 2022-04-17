A rare, deep trauma — when a wild animal tries to rip you apart
Members of Bite Club, a group of survivors of attacks by sharks, big cats and other predators, offer each other counselling and share a new appreciation of life
17 April 2022 - 00:00
“Everybody has got their own lion,” says Richard Field, an African safari guide who survived a lion charge and bite. “It is that hard and painful experience when life gets turned on its head.”..
