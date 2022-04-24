BOOK EXTRACT

On the Devil's Trail | How I hunted down the Krugersdorp killers

The killing spree started in 2012. Eleven people had been brutally murdered by a group calling themselves Electus per Deus, but four years later no arrests had been made. In 2016 Capt Ben “Bliksem” Booysen took on the case and made headlines when he arrested Cecilia Steyn, the mastermind behind the heinous killings, along with five accomplices. ..