Silverton Siege drama brought to life on the silver screen

New Netflix movie reframes the story of three struggle heroes who at the time were branded terrorists

Bloodied white towels and bank notes lie scattered on the floor of an old bank in Pretoria. Smoke from a recently detonated grenade fills the room. But more disturbing is the apartheid flag hanging on the wall. Outside the Cape Dutch-styled building men in khaki military gear and bulletproof vests loiter around Church Square...