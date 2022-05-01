×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Insight

Zuma was not 'father of the nation', he was the daddy of state capture, Zondo report shows

Former president was central to the Guptas' schemes to rob the country: Zondo

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
01 May 2022 - 00:00

Once called the “father of the nation”, former president Jacob Zuma has been uncovered as the daddy of state capture in the latest report by chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Yes! Let there be more 'Hollywood-style arrests' — we love ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the Week: Sihle Zikalala Opinion & Analysis
  3. A heated and amusing exchange with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | Gumede, Msibi choose ‘more attractive instructions from members’ over ... Opinion
  5. TONY LEON | Putin's war has sorted the wheat from the chaff — and there's lots ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa