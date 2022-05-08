Often overlooked, campaigning journalists in Africa pay a heavy price to expose wrongdoing

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown a spotlight on the risks that war reporters run, but the day-to-day job of unearthing crime and corruption also takes a deadly toll

Befekadu Hailu never set out to be a torchbearer for democracy in Ethiopia but the state crackdown on freedoms and conflict in the East African country has turned him into an activist writer and a target. “The repressive responses to my writings and blogs by the government created an accidental activist,” says the award-winning writer, who has been detained four times...