Often overlooked, campaigning journalists in Africa pay a heavy price to expose wrongdoing
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown a spotlight on the risks that war reporters run, but the day-to-day job of unearthing crime and corruption also takes a deadly toll
08 May 2022 - 00:00
Befekadu Hailu never set out to be a torchbearer for democracy in Ethiopia but the state crackdown on freedoms and conflict in the East African country has turned him into an activist writer and a target. “The repressive responses to my writings and blogs by the government created an accidental activist,” says the award-winning writer, who has been detained four times...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.