Incidentally...

Overturning Roe v Wade on abortion would be a terrifying backward step for humanity

Banning abortion is effectively a death sentence for many women, writes Sue de Groot

It has been a good week for the online magazine Politico, which on Monday published a leaked document indicating that the US Supreme Court has decided to overturn the Roe v Wade precedent. Millions of views made this the site’s best-read piece in the history of its existence...