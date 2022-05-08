SA’s foreign policy in a nutshell: it’s about who stood with us, rather than what we stand for
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, nostalgic for the Soviet Union, skates over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at a celebration for Poland’s national day
08 May 2022 - 00:03
At a function in Pretoria this week to celebrate Poland’s national day, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2022-03-17-i-studied-in-russia-i-was-persecuted-in-sa-lindiwe-zulu-defends-support-for-russia/), representing the government, spoke about everything under the sun except the elephant in the room — the war in Ukraine. She merely referred to it in passing simply because, before her, the Polish ambassador had spoken about it in caustic terms...
