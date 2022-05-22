BOOK EXTRACT | Teargas at my wedding after the funeral of a friend
This extract from 'The Sting in the Tail', Marion Sparg's biography of SA's first national director of public prosecutions in the democratic era, Bulelani Ngcuka, tells a story of love and tragedy
22 May 2022 - 00:01
Bulelani had been arrested in November 1981. After spending nearly a year in detention, he and his co-accused Mbulelo Hongo were sentenced to three years for refusing to give evidence against their comrade Ntobeko Patrick Maqubela [a senior commander in the ANC's armed wing a senior MK [Umkhonto we Sizwe] commander. Luyanda Mpahlwa and Litha Jolobe got four years on the same charge and Mpilo Taho was sentenced to five years. Their sentencing was closely followed by that of Patrick, and others in his unit were convicted of treason and sentenced to 20 years each...
