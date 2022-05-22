IN PICS | Traumatic fallout of #FeesMustFall on students captured in photo exhibition

Researchers have uncovered widespread trauma experienced by student leaders in the #FeesMustFall movement, who share their recollections in a photo exhibition

When Tshepang Mahlatsi would not unlock the gates of the Tswelopele student residence at the University of the Free State to allow armed men inside on February 24 2016 the men pepper-sprayed students through the bars. The head of the residence had been trying to negotiate with police as students protested. ..