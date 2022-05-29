×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Insight

Incidentally...

We should shun the hierarchy of life and death

Why do mass killings in the US get more media coverage here than mass killings in SA?

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
29 May 2022 - 00:00

Anyone unaware of the recent spate of gun crime in the US must be living in a bubble (or possibly in Pilgrim’s Rest). Almost every radio news report I listened to this week contained various reactions to the shootings, and some played clips in which US President Joe Biden lamented the repeal of the law banning ownership of assault weapons. Every local news outlet online has covered the horrific incidents abroad...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Buried treasure: Young SA scientists rock the world Insight
  2. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  3. PEARL BOSHOMANE TSOTETSI | Tragedy amid neglect our mothers have to endure Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA has been brought to its knees by a tired, soulless ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa, coming under fire, is starting to fight back Insight

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings