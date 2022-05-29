Incidentally...

We should shun the hierarchy of life and death

Why do mass killings in the US get more media coverage here than mass killings in SA?

Anyone unaware of the recent spate of gun crime in the US must be living in a bubble (or possibly in Pilgrim’s Rest). Almost every radio news report I listened to this week contained various reactions to the shootings, and some played clips in which US President Joe Biden lamented the repeal of the law banning ownership of assault weapons. Every local news outlet online has covered the horrific incidents abroad...