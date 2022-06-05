It’s vital for SA to grow agricultural exports
05 June 2022 - 00:00
The impact of the floods in Durban, which destroyed infrastructure and interrupted trade activity, is expected to be reflected in the second-quarter trade figures. The first quarter of the year faced constraints similar to past quarters, such as delays at ports and rail and deteriorating road infrastructure. This is true for all exporting sectors of the economy, including the agricultural sector...
