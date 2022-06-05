Living with depression: The deadly cost of fame

Living with depression led some public figures to take their lives while others lingered at suicide's door — but it's not only high-fliers who are at risk, warn experts.

How many pills will it take to end it all? This was a thought Mbali Ntuli had while writing a budget speech. The thought lingered long enough to set in motion what would ultimately be the end of Ntuli’s almost 15-year entanglement with party politics...