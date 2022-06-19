Books
Get off your professional butts and take them on
S’thembiso Msomi speaks to analyst and author Songezo Zibi about the central ideas in his aptly titled book, ‘Manifesto’ — such as social democracy and why the middle class needs to get off the couch and into the political arena
19 June 2022 - 00:00
..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.