Right-to-die activist Sean Davison launches book on day house arrest is to be lifted

Since 2019, after assisting three chronically ill friends to end their lives peacefully, Sean Davison has been barred from appearing in public or speaking to media. This week those restrictions end. This is a first exclusive extract from Davison’s book about his extraordinary journey

In 2010, Sean Davison was arrested for murder in New Zealand after helping his terminally ill mother die. He escaped legal censure but was no longer able to practise as a medical doctor in that country. ..