Mandisa Maya’s vision took her from humble beginnings to raising the bar

Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, became a household name during the notorious JSC hearings to find SA’s new chief justice in February. This week she was endorsed as the front-runner for deputy chief justice. Naledi Shange went to the Eastern Cape to speak to those who knew Maya in her youth. Masi Losi took the pictures.

In the Eastern Cape village of Xugxwala near Mthatha, where judge Mandisa Maya was raised, her surname is synonymous with successful and highly educated individuals...