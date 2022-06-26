Against the odds
New heights for black women
Pandemic, politics, poverty, pyromania, Peskom … the obstacles South Africans face can seem insurmountable, so it’s good to hear from Saray Khumalo, who conquered Mount Everest
26 June 2022 - 00:00
In 2016, sports minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that he had the funds that would allow the first black women to summit Everest. I received a call, asking if I would come to Pretoria to talk to them, and I, in turn, called [actress] Hlubi Mboya and Katlego [Letheo] and asked them to join me, as we would have funding for the climb. The way I saw it, the more of us there were, the better our chance of putting the first black African woman on the top of the world...
