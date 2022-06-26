Against the odds

New heights for black women

Pandemic, politics, poverty, pyromania, Peskom … the obstacles South Africans face can seem insurmountable, so it’s good to hear from Saray Khumalo, who conquered Mount Everest

In 2016, sports minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that he had the funds that would allow the first black women to summit Everest. I received a call, asking if I would come to Pretoria to talk to them, and I, in turn, called [actress] Hlubi Mboya and Katlego [Letheo] and asked them to join me, as we would have funding for the climb. The way I saw it, the more of us there were, the better our chance of putting the first black African woman on the top of the world...