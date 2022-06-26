Watershed ruling means US abortion skirmishes will become more like a war
The defeat of Roe v Wade means individual states can set their own policy, which is particularly bad news for women in the South and Midwest
26 June 2022 - 00:00
The US Supreme Court has handed down a ruling (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf) overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that found there was a constitutional right to abortion...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.