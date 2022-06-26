Watershed ruling means US abortion skirmishes will become more like a war

The defeat of Roe v Wade means individual states can set their own policy, which is particularly bad news for women in the South and Midwest

The US Supreme Court has handed down a ruling (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf) overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that found there was a constitutional right to abortion...