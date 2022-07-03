How to rid the ‘red zones’ of fear for emergency services
Building strong community relationships helps prevent attacks on paramedics
03 July 2022 - 00:00
People look up, some raise a hand, as an ambulance growls up a dusty street in Hangberg above Hout Bay harbour, looking for a shack number or the person who made the call for help on a Sunday afternoon. ..
