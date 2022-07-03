×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Insight

How to rid the ‘red zones’ of fear for emergency services

Building strong community relationships helps prevent attacks on paramedics

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
03 July 2022 - 00:00

People look up, some raise a hand, as an ambulance growls up a dusty street in Hangberg above Hout Bay harbour, looking for a shack number or the person who made the call for help on a Sunday afternoon.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ambulance stripped of engine, gearbox and tyres in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. Paramedics to march as health MEC deplores attacks on ambulance crews South Africa
  3. KZN paramedic shot dead, another critically injured in 'barbaric' attack South Africa

Most read

  1. LUKHONA MNGUNI | In the ANC’s factional battles, Ramaphosa is not a victim Opinion
  2. Kenneth Kaunda: The last giant of an African era Opinion & Analysis
  3. CYRIL RAMAPHOSA | ‘There will be consequences. There will be justice’ Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Wish you were here, Cyril tells us from Europe, while we ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa is Zondo’s final, feckless villain Opinion

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths