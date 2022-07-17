Barry Ronge Tribute
‘I'll give you a month.’ ‘Fabulous, I'll take 27 years’
Chris Barron pays tribute to SA's premier film critic and long-time Sunday Times columnist Barry Ronge
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Barry Ronge, who has died in Johannesburg aged 74, was the country's best known and most knowledgeable movie critic, one of its most enduring, widely read and discussed columnists, and a highly engaging broadcaster. ..
