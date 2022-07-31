July riots one year on: ‘They just saw black and were going to shoot’
Two Phoenix residents talk about their experiences during the violent July riots last year
31 July 2022 - 00:00 By LEAH GANASEN
Mlondi was in disbelief as he ran for his life down the barricaded Phoenix street that had always been his home...
July riots one year on: ‘They just saw black and were going to shoot’
Two Phoenix residents talk about their experiences during the violent July riots last year
Mlondi was in disbelief as he ran for his life down the barricaded Phoenix street that had always been his home...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos