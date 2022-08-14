IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade later, still no closure
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Alon Skuy
In 2012 photographer Alon Skuy was alerted to a miners’ strike in Marikana in North West province. He headed to the town, little knowing the tragedy that would unfold in the next few days would be the lowest point in SA’s democratic history...
IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade later, still no closure
In 2012 photographer Alon Skuy was alerted to a miners’ strike in Marikana in North West province. He headed to the town, little knowing the tragedy that would unfold in the next few days would be the lowest point in SA’s democratic history...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos