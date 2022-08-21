Tribute
Farewell to a feisty legend and spirited human being
Shanthini Naidoo remembers Rita Alita Ndzanga, a struggle veteran, unionist and unflinching fighter for liberation and women's rights in SA, who died on Wednesday aged 88
21 August 2022 - 00:00
On Sunday, August 7, Ma Rita Alita Ndzanga visited the graves of fellow struggle stalwarts Helen Joseph and Lilian Ngoyi to honour the women of the 1956 resistance campaign and march that Women’s Day in SA commemorates. ..
Tribute
Farewell to a feisty legend and spirited human being
Shanthini Naidoo remembers Rita Alita Ndzanga, a struggle veteran, unionist and unflinching fighter for liberation and women's rights in SA, who died on Wednesday aged 88
On Sunday, August 7, Ma Rita Alita Ndzanga visited the graves of fellow struggle stalwarts Helen Joseph and Lilian Ngoyi to honour the women of the 1956 resistance campaign and march that Women’s Day in SA commemorates. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos