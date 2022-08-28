Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
28 August 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
In Grimsby, northern England, Philip Keetley didn’t turn on his cooling fan as the UK sweltered through a record heatwave. A look at his bank account showed he couldn’t afford to...
Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
In Grimsby, northern England, Philip Keetley didn’t turn on his cooling fan as the UK sweltered through a record heatwave. A look at his bank account showed he couldn’t afford to...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos