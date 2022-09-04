A pointless tragedy of mass action
On the 30th anniversary of the Bhisho massacre, Patrick Bulger recalls being a witness to chaos and calumny
04 September 2022 - 00:00
Massacres have been bloody milestones on SA’s often violent path to a new constitution and beyond. Each mass killing, usually of organised, unarmed protesters, was both a symptom of historical conditions and a shot across the bow to portend what the future held. In nearly every case the perpetrators have not faced due punishment, nor have the principals had to take responsibility. The people in whose name history is said to unfold are trampled underfoot...
A pointless tragedy of mass action
On the 30th anniversary of the Bhisho massacre, Patrick Bulger recalls being a witness to chaos and calumny
Massacres have been bloody milestones on SA’s often violent path to a new constitution and beyond. Each mass killing, usually of organised, unarmed protesters, was both a symptom of historical conditions and a shot across the bow to portend what the future held. In nearly every case the perpetrators have not faced due punishment, nor have the principals had to take responsibility. The people in whose name history is said to unfold are trampled underfoot...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos