The march of the female of the species shows women rule
Is the advent of the UK’s third female prime minister within a single generation a sign that human society is heading towards matriarchy?
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By James Clarke
Consider it, in 1960, Sirimavo Bandaranaike became premier of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), the world’s first female prime minister. ..
The march of the female of the species shows women rule
Is the advent of the UK’s third female prime minister within a single generation a sign that human society is heading towards matriarchy?
Consider it, in 1960, Sirimavo Bandaranaike became premier of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), the world’s first female prime minister. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos