×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Insight

Incidentally...

UK trusts Truss to truss a turkey

After Britain chickened out of the EU, one might say that anyone having to run the country has a turkey on their hands

11 September 2022 - 00:00
Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times

This column is not about any member of the British royal family. Nor is it about Britain’s new prime minister, although it is vaguely interesting that Liz Truss was the last person to have an official meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth
  2. EDITORIAL | There must be swift action on allegations against AG Opinion
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Dudula — and Malema — show their colonised minds Opinion
  4. THABO MOKONE | ANC MPs have learnt nothing from Zuma years Opinion
  5. IMRAAN BUCCUS | The failure of Africa’s liberation movements Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'