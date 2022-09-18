The revolution and evolution of Serena Williams
Winner of 23 Grand Slams, Olympic gold medallist, Wimbledon heroine, fashion icon and one of the über cultural personalities on the planet has announced her “evolution” away from the game. Bongani Madondo peaks into glossies and history books in search of a life as shaped by circumstances as it is by ethereal force
18 September 2022 - 00:00 By Bongani Madondo
When news of Serena Williams' “retirement” from pro-tennis broke, I died a little bit. Turns out, I was not the only one. ..
The revolution and evolution of Serena Williams
Winner of 23 Grand Slams, Olympic gold medallist, Wimbledon heroine, fashion icon and one of the über cultural personalities on the planet has announced her “evolution” away from the game. Bongani Madondo peaks into glossies and history books in search of a life as shaped by circumstances as it is by ethereal force
When news of Serena Williams' “retirement” from pro-tennis broke, I died a little bit. Turns out, I was not the only one. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos