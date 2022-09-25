Insight

Between a rock and a hard place

Russia's decision to enlist 300,000 more troops is a logistical nightmare for military planners who face the decision of putting low-quality forces raised from the draft into the field or spending time training a higher-quality force, say experts

25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to draft in 300,000 reservists to reinforce his troops in Ukraine is likely to extend the war rather than influence its outcome. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s not all doom and gloom, change may be on the way Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Here’s hoping for an NDZ victory in December — and certain ... Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Eskom shock treatment fuels growing brain drain Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Malesela Teffo Hogarth
  5. Living with depression: The deadly cost of fame Insight

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...