Fury behind the veil
Protests sparked by the death of a woman in custody in Iran, who was arrested by the morality police for wearing 'unsuitable attire', have turned deadly
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
State-organised demonstrations to counter nationwide antigovernment protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody kicked off in several Iranian cities on Friday, with marchers calling for the execution of rioters...
