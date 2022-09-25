Obituary
Hilary Mantel: No mere mortal
Hilary Mantel, who has died at the age of 70, wrote 17 books, including nonfiction works, and was awarded a damehood in 2014 for services to literature
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Hilary Mantel, the best-selling British author of the award-winning Wolf Hall Tudor trilogy, died peacefully on Thursday at the age of 70, her publisher said on Friday...
