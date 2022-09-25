Surviving the fire: Defiance in the face of devastation
Yeoville’s market traces its roots to the end of apartheid. Traders are struggling to make a living after a fire destroyed part of the iconic Johannesburg landmark
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By shaun smillie
In the direct morning sun over Raleigh Street, Mike Otchia’s tomatoes don’t last as long as they used to. The sun spoils her day-old bought tomatoes and wilts the spinach she has laid out on the table perched on the edge of the busy road that cuts through Yeoville, a suburb of Johannesburg...
Surviving the fire: Defiance in the face of devastation
Yeoville’s market traces its roots to the end of apartheid. Traders are struggling to make a living after a fire destroyed part of the iconic Johannesburg landmark
In the direct morning sun over Raleigh Street, Mike Otchia’s tomatoes don’t last as long as they used to. The sun spoils her day-old bought tomatoes and wilts the spinach she has laid out on the table perched on the edge of the busy road that cuts through Yeoville, a suburb of Johannesburg...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos