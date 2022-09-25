Insight

The dark, tangled web strangling SA

SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, economy and citizens, write Mark shaw and Julian Rademeyer

25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Mark shaw and Julian Rademeyer

Sixty illegal miners snake their way across a hillside into a mine in Mpumalanga — a glowing white centipede captured on a thermal surveillance camera. Further west, just outside Emalahleni, a criminal syndicate targets a train carrying chrome to Richards Bay. Hundreds of people living in an informal settlement nearby join in the looting...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s not all doom and gloom, change may be on the way Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Here’s hoping for an NDZ victory in December — and certain ... Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Eskom shock treatment fuels growing brain drain Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Malesela Teffo Hogarth
  5. Living with depression: The deadly cost of fame Insight

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...