The dark, tangled web strangling SA
SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, economy and citizens, write Mark shaw and Julian Rademeyer
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Mark shaw and Julian Rademeyer
Sixty illegal miners snake their way across a hillside into a mine in Mpumalanga — a glowing white centipede captured on a thermal surveillance camera. Further west, just outside Emalahleni, a criminal syndicate targets a train carrying chrome to Richards Bay. Hundreds of people living in an informal settlement nearby join in the looting...
The dark, tangled web strangling SA
SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, economy and citizens, write Mark shaw and Julian Rademeyer
Sixty illegal miners snake their way across a hillside into a mine in Mpumalanga — a glowing white centipede captured on a thermal surveillance camera. Further west, just outside Emalahleni, a criminal syndicate targets a train carrying chrome to Richards Bay. Hundreds of people living in an informal settlement nearby join in the looting...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos