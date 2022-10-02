Insight

Security for your car, but none for the guard

SA's vast and indispensable army of car guards survive purely on the mercy of motorists

02 October 2022 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“You take it,” William Witbooi tells his estranged wife Maria, when a woman holds out R10 in a parking lot in Kalk Bay, Cape Town. His cloudy eyes are alert and gold-tipped teeth gleam when he smiles, which he does often on this sunny day when the tips flow...

