South Africa helps bring a tenuous peace to Ethiopia
This week, Dirco successfully hosted peace talks in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Could the country do the same for another conflict, say between Russia and Ukraine?
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Carien du Plessis
There was a collective sigh of relief in the OR Tambo Building’s conference hall in Pretoria as the men representing the two main parties in the Tigrayan war signed a truce on Wednesday night. It happened a day before the deadly conflict could enter its third year, and it took just 10 days of talks to get there...
