How bumbling cop Alfred Khana climbed the ranks
Maj-Gen Alfred Khana of the Hawks messed up the Steinhoff case and stymied the investigation into Prasa corruption. So they promoted him
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Jacques Pauw
When he took office in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed new heads for law-enforcement agencies and vowed to bring fraudsters and looters to book. ..
When he took office in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed new heads for law-enforcement agencies and vowed to bring fraudsters and looters to book. ..
