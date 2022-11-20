‘Kanye West is no hero. He is no underdog, either’
To his fellow black geeks, Kanye West was once a kind of Messiah, a cultural phenomenon; now one of the most compelling personalities of the century has self-immolated
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Bongani Madondo
It’s just hours before Paris Fashion Week and darkness is about to descend. The “joke” seems light, brazen even. Geeky, you could say, but there’s a better word for it: callous. The joker here, after all, is Kanye West. ..
‘Kanye West is no hero. He is no underdog, either’
To his fellow black geeks, Kanye West was once a kind of Messiah, a cultural phenomenon; now one of the most compelling personalities of the century has self-immolated
It’s just hours before Paris Fashion Week and darkness is about to descend. The “joke” seems light, brazen even. Geeky, you could say, but there’s a better word for it: callous. The joker here, after all, is Kanye West. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos